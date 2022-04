Aug. 15, 1954 – April 20, 2022

GLOSTER – Funeral services for Radie Mae Calcote Horton will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Gloster at 11 a.m. under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Harry Horton officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 29, 2022, at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. and 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday.