31st season of Natchez Festival of Music kicks off Saturday with the ‘Magic of Opera’

NATCHEZ — The Magic of Opera kicks off the 31st season of the Natchez Festival of Music on Saturday at the Natchez City Auditorium.

This year’s festival, which runs through May 21, covers a variety of genres of music, Diana Glaze told members of The Rotary Club of Natchez on Wednesday at its meeting at The Grand Hotel. Glaze, a Rotarian, is also chairman of the Natchez Festival of Music.

“Opera is the NFL of singing. Once a voice reaches what these singers can do, that’s the pinnacle,” she said.

Tjaden O’Dowd Cox, an opera singer and singing aerialist, performed for Rotarians. She was accompanied by Richard Nechamkin on the keyboard.

This year’s festival lineup includes:

The Magic of Opera, Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Natchez City Auditorium, 207 Jefferson St. Tickets are $40 per person.

The First Heartbeat, a Blues and Gospel Concert, is Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Natchez Community Center, featuring Alvin Shelby and the Highway to Heaven Choir, as well as Natchez’s own YZ Ealey. Tickets are $20.

Reflections of China featuring Chinese pianist Zhaolei Xie on Thursday, May 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 117 Pearl St., at 7 p.m. Admission is $20.

Sincerely Stephen Sondheim, featuring the Hub City Players on Saturday, May 7, at Natchez City Auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is $30.

Rossini, Puccini and Martinis, Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at Historic Natchez Foundation at 108 S. Commerce St. Admission is $20.

Feel the Earth Move, a tribute to Carole King, featuring Alison Jenkins and the TK Quartet is Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at 215 Franklin St. Admission is $30.

Musical Chocolates featuring the Impromptu Piano Trio will play chamber music on Saturday, May 14, at Waverly, 790 U.S. 61, south of Natchez, at 7 p.m. Admission is $30.

It Takes Two To Tango is Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Natchez. Admission is $20.

Over the Rainbow on Thursday, May 19, at the Natchez Community Center at 7 p.m. will celebrate the life of Judy Garland. Admission is $30.

The season ends on Saturday, May 21, with Forever, the Music of Queen, a symphonic rock concert at the Natchez City Auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is $40.

For more information and to buy tickets, please go to natchezfestivalofmusic.com.