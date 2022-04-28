Weather Forecast: April 29, 2022

Published 9:51 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

BEN HILLYER | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT – Joshua Williams leaps along the riverfront enjoying the beautiful sunshine and mild temperatures back in 2012.

It is finally Friday and we are ready to jump into the weekend. It should be excellent weather to cap off the work week.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 with a south wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Friday night will have a low of 61.

The Mississippi River is forecasted to be at 47.7 feet above gauge zero. Flood stage is at 48 feet.

Feeding times

Morning Minor is at 5:04 a.m., Morning Major is at 11:01 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 6;05 p.m.

