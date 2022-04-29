Natchez triplets finished season top of district

NATCHEZ — About a year ago, the Gutters triplets were just getting used to playing golf. This year, they played for the Bulldogs and Joy took first and Faith and Hope tied for second in the district match to end the season.

They all started playing golf because of their brother who played at Natchez High from 2013 to 2014.

“I thought it would be difficult but with practice I got better,” Joy said. “It’s competitive and I like beating my sisters.”

Their mom, Sanita Gutters, said they are competitive about everything they do, naturally. Hope said Joy has the better long game. Joy said Hope is typically the most focused.

Hope said she enjoyed the game for the same reason, it’s competitive. The triplets also play basketball when they aren’t in golf season.

“It’s fun and competitive. Golf is a different sport,” Hope said. “It requires more focus. Sometimes we miss out on extra basketball training for golf.”

Faith said her swing is starting to develop but the little things are what she will look to improve this summer.

During a recent fun match, she fired a shot from the tee box and hit it perfectly straight on a par 3. Her feet weren’t lined up right but it was a mistake she caught on to. Head Coach Richard Ballard said the girls are pretty good at catching what they did wrong and working to fix it.

“My strength depends on the day, other days it can be a struggle,” Faith said.

All freshmen, they will return their sophomore year and hope to keep playing.

“We plan to stay out here and practice this summer,” Hope said. “I want to play as far as I can go. I hope to earn some scholarships.”

Ballard, who had planned to retire at the conclusion of the season, said he will return for one more year. The girls have a bond and promise. He wants to continue teaching them. Sanita said the girls are wanting to learn.

“They are always wanting to be better. They are always looking to be better,” she said. “They are watching videos of Steph Curry golfing and practicing with others to be better.”