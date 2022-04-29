Weather Forecast: April 30, 2022

Published 6:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

A hot air balloonist flies over the 2021 Lake St. John Flotilla. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

Saturday is gonna be a hot one. Better hit the lake, pool or shade and cool off this weekend.

It will be sunny and 86 with a south by southwest wind at 5-to-10 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 65.

The Mississippi River is forecasted to be at 47.8 feet above gauge zero. Natchez’s flood stage is at 48 feet.

Feeding times

Morning Minor is at 5:33 a.m., Morning Major is at 11:23 p.m., Afternoon Minor is at 7:04 p.m and Afternoon Major is 11:45 a.m.

