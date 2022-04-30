Nominations begin in Best of Miss-Lou contest

Nominations begin May 1 in the 2022 Best of the Miss-Lou contest.

The annual reader’s choice awards program is sponsored by Natchez the Magazine and allows readers throughout the region to nominate their favorite businesses, individuals, dishes and locations.

“We’re always excited when the Best of the Miss-Lou contest rolls around,” said Kevin Warren, publisher of Natchez the Magazine and The Democrat. “Last year, we launched our online portal for nominations and voting and we had more than 140,000 votes. We expect that number to double this year, as we have expanded categories for recognition.”

The recognition program has shined the spotlight on thousands of businesses and individuals throughout the years.

During the month of May, the public will be asked to nominate entries in the more than 100 categories. Subject areas include automotive, home and garden, local favorites, professional services, pets, weddings, food and drink, shopping and entertainment, professionals, healthcare and fitness.

The top three nominees in each category advance to the voting round, which takes place in July. Winners will be announced at an event and featured in the September/October edition of Natchez the Magazine.

“Thanks to the online portal, nominating your favorites is easy,” Warren said. “You can nominate any time of the day or night, using your mobile device or your desktop computer.”

The nomination portal can be reached https://www.natchezdemocrat.com/contests/best-of-the-miss-lou-2022/