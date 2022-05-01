VIDEO: Scenes from Natchez Festival of Music’s opening night
Published 12:17 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022
Saturday night, the 31st Season of the Natchez Festival of Music opened with a spectacular performance, “The Magic of Opera,” at the Natchez City Auditorium.
The show featured astounding vocalists, ballet, a contortionist, an aerial dancer and more. Watch the video above for a glimpse of Saturday night’s show and visit natchezfestivalofmusic.com for information on more performances coming this season.