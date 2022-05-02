Crime Reports: April 29, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Kenneth Kentrell Chatman, 31, 46 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Brent Daniel Thibodeuax, 22, 1053 Deer Park Drive, Madisonville, La., on charge of accessory after the fact. No bond set.

Ashley Tirkell Thomas, 26, 14 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $250.00.

Jasmine Shantae Miller, 32, 128 Brightwood Avenue, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Troy Anthony Leake, 41, 7 Fox Glen Circle, Natchez, on charges of burglary; motor vehicle, contempt of court: failure to appear, and willful trespass. No bond set on burglary; motor vehicle and willful trespass charges. Bond set at $798.75 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

Arrests — Monday

Janet Arnold Burley, 67, 4545 Earl Gros Avenue, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of abusive calls to emergency telephone service. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Sunday, April 24

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Willard Lee Bingham, 48, 204 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday, April 23

Donald Wayne White, 71, 929 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Bond set at $1,000 on each charge.

Arrests — Friday, April 22

Tyonna Renee Davis, 36, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI -1st offense, motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $900.00 on DUI – 1st offense. No bond set on other charges.

Eddie Wayne Jones, 55, 1040 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and false pretense. No bond set on either charge.

Anthony Reed White, 39, 114 Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace in a public place. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, April 21

Jadarius Dajuan Hall, 27, 70 Old Hamburg Road, Roxie, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $827.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Hit and run on State Street.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Breaking and entering on Liberty Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Pernell Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Dog problem on Garden Street.

Burglary on Homewood Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Spencer Street.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Trespassing on Fatherland Road.

Disturbing the peace on T Waring Bennett Jr Road.

Theft on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Reports — Monday

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Daisy Street.

Accident on State Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Ratcliff Place.

Disturbance on Hunters Lane.

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on Greystone Place.

Intelligence report on Vaughn Drive.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Hit and run on Maplewood Lane.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Savon Terell Anderson, 28, Myrtle Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Lafayette Devonty Anderson, 20, Allen Road, Fayette, on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana and seat belt violation. Held without bond.

Charles Lionell Mason Jr., 22, Smith Street, Natchez, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon and simple possession of marijuana. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Kadeem Rashad Connor, 23, Garden Street, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting and shooting into dwelling. Held without bond.

Ashley Leann Groue, 38, Park Place, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

John Alvin Groue, 38, Park Place, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I with intent: ecstasy, possession of Schedule III with intent: buprenorphine hydrochloride, possession of Schedule III with intent: suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $1,500 bond.

Paul Norman Reed, 57, Cloverhill Road, Natchez, o charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Arrests — Sunday, April 24

Theresa Harried, 63, Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple animal cruelty. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday, April 23

Laurence Michael Burnett, 30, Hanson Street, Kenner, La., on charges of trafficking Schedule II with intent: ecstasy, possession of Schedule I with intent: marijuana (felony), possession of stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $100,000 bond.

Kendrell Lamark Davis, 49, Newell Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine. Released on $2,500 bond.

Eriel Kenya Jefferson, 25, Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charge of DUI – other. Released on $500.00 bond.

Robert Wayne Johns, 56, Kingston Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, license plate no tag, expired tag, and possession of paraphernalia. Held on $1,500 bond.

Joseph Earl Manson, 31, Belle Pointe Boulevard, Laplace, La., on charge of possession of Schedule I with intent: marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Shaun Wesley Perkins, 41, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Katherine Marie Randall, 24, Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday, April 22

Jason Allen Johnson, 34, Longmire Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving, no insurance, and no license. Released on $2,000 bond.

Darrell James Tuesno, 35, Dewberry Circle, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence, malicious mischief, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Held on $1,000 bond.

Xavier Dominic Williams, 25, Maple Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: marijuana, possession of Schedule IV, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $50,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at Natchez Market.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Loose livestock on Bluegrass Drive.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Trespassing on State Street.

Civil matter on Roxie Road.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Suspicious activity on Cloverdale Road.

Fight in progress on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Colony Drive.

False alarm on Fairway Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on West Wilderness Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Pinemount Road.

Theft on State Street.

Forgery/embezzlement on State Street.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Identity theft on Pond Meadow Road.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Cloverhill Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Matthew McCurdy, 36, 341 Green Acres Road, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Myer, 29, 202 Virginia Avenue, Vidalia, on possession of marijuana, flight from an officer and possession of schedule II drugs.

Reports — Tuesday

Fight on Margaret Circle

Drug law violations on Carter Street

Disturbance on US84

Reports — Monday

Loose horses on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 3203

Medical call on MLK Drive

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Suspicious person on Mack Moore Road

Suspicious person on Louisiana 3196