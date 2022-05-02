Crime Reports: May 1, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Gayosa Avenue.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Safety check on East Oak Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Cemetery Road.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Brenham Avenue.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on South Bluebird Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Burglary on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Safety check on Miami Court.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Hit and run on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop at Old Martin School.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Willie Earl Washington, 59, Providence Road, Natchez, on charges of telephone harassment and simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Savon Terell Anderson, 28, Myrtle Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Brandon Rayshaw Thompson, 30, Minor Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Released on $500.00 bond.

Travion Marell Williams, 32, Reba Christian Road, Natchez, on charges of simple domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on Foster Mound Road.

Dog problem on Lincoln Heights Road.

Theft on Pinemount Road.

Trespassing on State Street.

Trespassing on Eagle Nest Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Deerfield Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Azalea Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Reba Christian Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Blackwell Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North City Limits.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests —Thursday

Kemon D. Lewis, 22, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony criminal damage.

Arrests — Wednesday

Lacoda Blasdel, 20, 1167 Pecan Acres Lane, Vidalia, court sentenced to one day credit for time served for possession of marijuana.

Amanda Smith, 44, 155 Belle Grove, Vidalia, court sentenced to a $1,000 fine for possession of marijuana.

Zniya Robinson, 21, 27397 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, court sentenced to pay fines and court costs totaling $325 for speeding 90 in a 55.

Jermaine Jones, 34, 114 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to a fine of $245 for speeding and driving under suspension with no drivers license.

Aaron D. Henderson, 47, 114 Jerry Lee Lewis Boulevard, Ferriday, court sentenced to six months jail suspended 24 months of probation and a fine of $1,160 for driving while intoxicated first offense.

James H. Pecanty Jr., 39, 132 Ferguson Road, Monterey, court sentenced to credit for time served five days and a fine of $510 for simple battery.

Savannah D. Walker, 37, 1687 Louisiana 921 Clayton, court sentenced to 24 days credit time served and a fine of $510 for theft.

Alexis R. Johnston, 24, 1635 Azalea Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to possession of stolen things credit for time served nine days and a fine of $410.

Olajunton K. Leonard, 31, 132 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to attempted possession of a weapon by a felon, three years department of corrections suspended, three years probation and a fine of $1,952.50.

Arrests — Tuesday

David G. Ashley Jr., 40, 112 Apple Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II.

Reports — Thursday

Simple battery on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Palm Street

Traffic congestion on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Ralph’s Road

Theft from auto mart on Crestview Drive

Suspicious person on Westside Drive

Medical call on Terry Circle

Drug law violation on US84

Theft on Louisiana 425

Suspicious person on US84

Miscellaneous call on Duck Road