Softball closes regular season in makeup series at Grambling State

LORMAN, Miss. – The Lady Braves softball team will battle for a place in the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, traveling to Grambling State University for a make-up series against the Tigers. Alcorn State will need two of the three contests to take the No. 4 spot in the SWAC West Division and get into the tournament.

The Lady Braves are 16-30 overall and 9-12 in conference play. Alcorn leads the nation in triples per game, with 21 on the season to average 0.49 a game. Redshirt sophomore Kristian Edwards leads the nation with nine overall to average 0.22 per game. The Laurel, Miss. native carries the Lady Braves offense on the season with a .328 batting average, 137 at-bats, 26 runs, 45 hits (three doubles, nine triples, and two home runs), and 24 RBIs.

Infielder Tyesha Tcake Cole leads Alcorn at the plate against league teams with a .403 batting average. She has played in 21 conference games with 67 at-bats, 19 runs, and 27 hits (four doubles, three triples, and four home runs) for 13 ribbies. Cole mounts a .731 slugging percentage.

Email newsletter signup

This season, Kiri Parker (6-7, 3-2) has been the ace pitcher for Alcorn. The junior from Vacherie, La., has pitched 85.1 innings for a 4.85 earned run average. She has made 18 circle appearances with 15 starts, 82 hits against, 66 runs (46 earned), and 44 strikeouts. Batters see a .246 batting average against her. Versus conference opponents, Parker has a 4.01 ERA with 42.2 innings pitched.

Lexi Veamoi (4-11, 3-5) leads the Lady Braves bullpen against conference opponents. With eight appearances and seven starts versus SWAC rivals, she holds a 2.59 ERA with 45 hits against, 20 runs (14 earned), and 26 strikeouts. Conference batters see a .243 batting average against her. Overall, the junior from Athens, Ga., carries a 4.68 ERA with 84.2 innings pitched. Batters see a .276 batting average against her.

Grambling State is 21-22 on the season and 8-13 in league play. India Wells leads the Tigers with a .352 batting average, 23 runs, and 44 hits. Dacia Richard leads the GSU bullpen with 90.1 innings pitched for a 5.48 ERA, 104 hits against, 55 earned runs, ad 66 strikeouts.

Alcorn and Grambling will complete game one of the postponed series on Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. at the GSU Softball Complex, with a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 4 at noon.