ACCS outscores Cathedral in boys MAIS 5A South State Meet, Lady Wave finish fifth overall

CLINTON, LA — Adams County Christian School Boys took third place in the MAIS 5A South State Track Meet hosted by Silliman Institute Saturday. Cathedral finished fifth as a team in the boys standings and girls.

In the 200m dash, Cathedral’s Ainyah Lane finished first with a time of 27.29. Green Wave runner Lillie Bertelsen finished second in the 800m with a time of 2:35.48. Adeline Burget finished seventh in the 1600m with a time of 6:55.95. The 4×100 team finished fifth with a time of 54.46.

Cathedral took fourth in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:39.92 and third in the 4×800 with 10:58.65. Green Wave jumper Kinslee Young took sixth with 14 feet and six inches. She scratched from the pole vault. KG Fisher took eighth in the long jump with 12 feet and nine inches. Fisher jumped 30 feet and .75 inches and placed sixth, Lily Crum placed eighth with a distance of 26 feet and 9.75 inches.

Green Wave throwers Madison Burgess placed fifth in shot put with 25 feet and 10.5 inches, Payden Brown finished seventh with a time of 23 feet and four inches. Discuss throwers Liza Gregg finished second with a toss of 90 feet and nine inches and Madison Burgess finished third with a throw of 81 feet and 8.5 inches.

AC runner Rebecca Ratcliff scratched from the 3200. The 4×200 team scratched. Rebel jumper Lauren Merriett took sixth with a jump of 14 feet and 5.5 inches.

Sprinter Demarco Blanton took first for AC with a time of 11.35 in the 100m dash. Cathedral’s Kentrell Mackell finished sixth with a time of 11.96. AC’s Jordan Berry finished fourth in the 200m dash with a time of 23.96.

Tiqi Griffin finished fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 54.09 for AC. Cathedral’s Owen Bertlesen took first in the 800m dash with a time of 2:10 in. AC’s Micah Moore finished seventh with a time of 5:35.71 in the 1600m dash.

Green Wave distance runner Barrett Burgett finished second with a time of 11:30.99 and Matthew Verruchi finished eighth with a time of 13:45.11 in the 3200m.

Rebel hurdler Tommy Van Winkle finished fifth with a time of 17.38 in the 110m hurdles and fourth with a time of 44.24 in the 300m hurdles. Green Wave hurdler Chase Gamberi finished eighth with a time of 53.10.

In the team relays, AC took second in the 4×100 with a time of 44.68 and first in the 200m with 1:31.86. Cathedral and AC opted to not run in the 4x400m but the Green Wave took fourth in the 4×800 with a time of 9:48.85.

Jumpers Blanton and McGruder competed in the high jump. Blanton finished fourth with 15 feet and 10 inches and McGruder finished eighth with a time of 15 feet and eight inches. Jamar Kaho finished first in the long jump for AC with a distance of 20 feet and 11 inches. McGruder finished second in the triple jump with 41 feet and 11.75 inches and Adrian Walker finished third with 41 feet and 2.25 inches.

Kyron and Kamron Barnes finished second and third in the shot put for AC. Kyron threw 47 feet and 7 inches while Kamron threw 43 feet and 3.5 inches. In the discus, Kyron finished fifth with a toss of 111 feet and 8 inches.