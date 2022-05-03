Jefferson County seventh grader places in state meet

PEARL — Jefferson County seventh grader Charve Gibson shocked the state again on the track. She took second in the long jump and third in the 200m dash and 400m dash Saturday.

According to Milesplit MS, she is the No.1 seventh grader in those events in Mississippi. Nationally as a seventh grader, she is fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 26.23, and 59.56 in the 400m dash and second in the long jump with 17 feet 6.5 inches.