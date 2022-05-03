Weather Forecast: May 4, 2022

Cloudy with no chance of meatballs, Natchez will have a break from the sun at the midway point of the week.

The high for Wednesday is 88 with a south wind at 5-to-10 mph. The low will be around 68.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m. and sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi River is forecast to fall by .6 feet. It will be at 46.4 feet above gauge zero on Wednesday.

Feeding times for any of our local anglers are as follows:

Morning Minor is at 8:00 a.m., Morning Major is at 2:30 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 10:52 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 2:55 p.m.