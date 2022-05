Aug. 26, 1944 – May 4, 2022

MONTEREY – Funeral services for Billy Joe Ratcliff, 77, of Monterey, LA will be held at Eva Church of God on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Graveside will be private following the services at Ratcliff Family Cemetery in Monterey, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.