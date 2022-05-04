Crime Reports: May 4, 2022
Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Carrie Lynn Nichols, 60, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.
Email newsletter signup
Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Brenton Allen Beach, 36, 421 Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession .1 GR < 2 GR. No bond set.
Arrests — Friday
Jameka Shenae Fields, 29, 2 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.
Orvelle Jones, 84, 102 Catalpa Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.
Arrests — Thursday, April 28
Jamarkus Deshun Colenburg, 23, 12 East Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.00.
Barron Treall Banks, 27, 541 Derrick Street, Brookhaven, on charge of uttering a forgery. No bond set.
Arrests — Wednesday, April 27
Glynn Edward Roy, 41, 12 Woodhill Drive, Natchez, on charge of stalking. No bond set.
Michael Carter, 34, 6 Sulinda Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Reports — Monday
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Malicious mischief on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Shots fired on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two thefts on Devereux Drive.
911 Hangup on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
False alarm on Audubon Place.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Disturbing the peace on Old Washington Road.
Shots fired on Marblestone Road.
Shots fired on New Street.
Domestic disturbance on Holdens Lane.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on North Commerce Street/Madison Street.
False alarm on Main Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Suspicious activity on Oak Hill Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Maplewood Lane.
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Raintree Street South.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Disturbance on Lumber Street.
Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.
Reports — Friday
Hit and run on Chinquapin Lane.
Nine traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.
Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.
Domestic disturbance on Morgan Avenue.
Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on McNeil Road.
Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.
Burglary on Brenham Avenue.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Fire on Kentwood Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday
Ernsha Jamese Chatman, 24, Tasha Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding; failure to decrease speed, controlled substance: marijuana, and two counts of seat belt violation. Released on $2,5000 bond.
Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charges of failure to comply with requests of officer and trespassing. Held without bond.
Arrests — Friday
Leslie Ray Davis, 39, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Held without bond.
Willie Edward Donald, 66, State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct. Released on $500.00 bond.
Corey Anthony Jackson, 34, St. Thomas Street, New Orleans, La., on charges of felon carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault manifesting extreme human life. Held on $275,000 bond.
Adam Jawon King, 38, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault attempt by physical menace. Held on $100,000 bond.
Charles Lionel Mason, 38, East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of DUI cause death, mutilate, disfigure another. Held without bond.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Loud noise/music on Village Square Boulevard.
False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.
Shots fired on Phillip West Road.
Accident on State Street.
False alarm on Ruby Lane.
Drug related on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Suspicious activity on Natchez Trace.
Two false alarms on Ruby Lane.
Fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Reckless driving on Wildlife Way.
Disturbance on Pheasant Road.
Loud noise/music on Cranfield Road.
Harassment on Azalea Lane.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Fieldview Lane.
Reports — Friday
Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.
Juvenile problem on State Street.
False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.
Harassment on State Street.
Accident on Plaza Drive.
Suicide/attempted suicide on Old Courthouse Road.
Intoxicated driver/subject on U.S. 61 North.
Trespassing on Roth Hill Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Derek Anthony Aucoin, 36, 400 Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II, improper lighting.
Harper William, 31, 1621 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on charges of violation of a court order and a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Walter Smith, 49, 7639 Mississippi 29, Fayette, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Arrests — Saturday
Trentin Luvonechez Fisher, 36, 119 Rebecca Drive, Jonesville, on charges of DWI 2nd offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper driving in left lane.
Arrests —Friday
Nicholas Wise, 22, 117 Shady Lane, Ferriday, on a P&P Sanction three day hold.
Devin R. Wheeler, 25, 2017 2nd Street, Natchez, on charges of a bench warrant for failure to appear for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,000.
Miguel Angel Lopez Dungan, 42, 103 Danny Drive, Vidalia, on charges of simple assault and domestic violence.
Joshua Lee Barnes, 37, 196 Lee Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reports — Monday
Suspicious person on US84
Miscellaneous call on Ralph’s Road
Aggravated Escape on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on US84
Medical call on US84
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive
Drug law violation on US84
Suspicious person on Westside Drive
Suspicious person on US84
Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle
Unwanted person on Patsy Brown Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Juvenile Problem on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on US84
Unwanted person on Abraham Road
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Juvenile problem on Carter Street
Medical call on Tepee Road
Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle
Disturbance on Rabb Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Juvenile problem on Apple Street
Miscellaneous call on Robbins Lane
Unwanted person on Loomis Lane
Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle
Reports — Saturday
Suspicious person on Doyle Road
Suspicious person on Ralph’s Road
Suspicious person on Dandridge Street
Medical call on Mimosa Drive
Suspicious person on Clinton Street
Fight on Texas Street
Suspicious person on Ralph’s Road
Disturbance on Plouden Bayou Road
Welfare Check on US84
Disturbance on Kyle Road
Medical call on Azalea Street
Nuisance animals on Townsend Lane
Suspicious person on Ralph’s Road
Nuisance animals on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Cottondale Court
Disturbance on Smart Lane
Juvenile problem on Lincoln Avenue
Suspicious person on Goodin Drive
Reports — Friday
Miscellaneous call on Duck Road
Miscellaneous call on Ron Road
Auto Accident on Ferry Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralph’s Road
Theft on Deading Road
Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Pecan Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on US84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Unwanted person on Eagle Road
Miscellaneous call on levee heights road
Auto Accident on US84
Welfare check on Luttrull Road
Disturbance on Rabb Road
Medical call on Doyle Road
Auto Accident on Smart Lane
Suspicious person on Crestview Drive
Disturbance on Smart Lane
Suspicious person on Crestview Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 129