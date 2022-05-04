Nov. 10, 1952 – April 25, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Cyrus James Green, affectionately known as “Ice” and “Lino”, 69, of Vidalia, who died Monday, April 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Vidalia with Rev. Louis Banks officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Cyrus was born Nov. 10, 1952, in Natchez, MS, the son of Betty Lee Green and Samuel Hills, Sr. He attended Vidalia High School and worked for the town of Vidalia in Public Works. Cyrus enjoyed watching television including Lifetime movies and wrestling. He also loved to work.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; Samuel Hills, Jr. and Jessie Hills and sister, Lucille G. Armstead.

Cyrus leaves to cherish his memories: four brothers, Ina R. Hills, Charles Green, Wendell Green and Robert Green; six sisters, Jean Predium (Paul), Ruth G. Brown (Frederick), Erma Green, Shelia Promise (Alex), Patricia Green, Bettie M. Green; aunts, Viola Green and Betty Addison, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com