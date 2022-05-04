Deputies nab man suspected of automobile burglary, recover items stolen

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to an automobile burglary on Tuesday evening and managed to arrest a suspect and recover what was stolen.

Beats ear buds, an iPhone charger, two ceramic cup holders and a black briefcase that were taken during the auto burglary were all recovered when deputies spotted a man matching the description the victim gave, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Deputies responded to the burglary on Beau Pre Road Tuesday evening, circled the area and located 20-year-old Deontae Dison, questioned him and were able to recover the items.

Dison was transported to the Adams County Jail and charged him with automobile burglary.

Adams County Sheriff Patten said he was proud of his deputies for being observant in locating Dison and also diligent in recovering the stolen items.

“They did not just answer the call and go back to patrolling the county,” Patten stated in a news release. “They took the initiative to go find the suspect, which probably saved the county from having more car burglaries in the area.”