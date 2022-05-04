Sept. 15, 1950 – May 2, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Frances J. Foster, 71, of Natchez passed away on May 2, 2022, at her residence will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. James AME Church in Natchez at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at St. James AME Church.

Frances was born on Sept. 15, 1950, in Natchez, MS, to Henry Brooks and Lucille Beatrice Robb. Mrs. Foster graduated from Sadie V. Thomas School in 1969 and completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Alcorn State University in 1973. She retired from Natchez-Adams School District as a Cafeteria Manager. She gave her life at a very young age to Christ at St. James AME Church where she was a faithful member for many years until death. She served on the Mother Board along with serving as a member of the NAACP of Natchez, MS.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Beatrice Robb; father, Henry Brooks and son, Henry Tyrone Johnson.

Survivors are husband, Stewart Foster, Jr., one daughter, Anntionette Tyler and one son, Darrell (Sharon) Johnson, Sr.; three stepdaughters, Darlean Foster, Bonita Foster, and Yolanda Crowley; two stepson, Corey (Celeste) Williams and Remy Gastambide; one sister, Mary E. Robb; three brothers, Thomas K. Robb, Sr. and Ethan J. Robb and Glenn A. Robb; four granddaughters, Alexia Tyler, LaDaria Johnson, Essence Johnson and Isla Hawkins; five grandsons, Adarious Tyler, Darrell Johnson, Jr., Tristan Johnson, Kenyon Proby and Chance Opoku; one special niece that she raised as her own Christinia Kanlise and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.