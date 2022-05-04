Feb. 20, 1952 – May 1, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Jeri Lee Atwood Doyle, 70, of New Llano, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Steven Lora officiating. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Leland, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jeri was born on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 1952, in Tacoma, WA and passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home in New Llano, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Dale Atwood, Sr. and Helen Irene Atwood; husband, Willie Doyle and sister-in-law, Diane Tullos.

Jeri leaves behind her son, Harley Doyle and Crystal of New Llano, LA; two granddaughters, Teegan and Teena Hippensteel both of PA; brother, Pete Atwood of WA; two brothers-in-law, Paul and Wayne Tullos both of Natchez, MS and sister-in-law, Sissie Tullos Trahern of Shreveport, LA.

Those honoring Jeri as pallbearers are Harley Doyle, Blade Johnson, Luis Acevedo, Paul Tullos, and Wayne Tullos.

Honorary pallbearer will be Sissie Trahern.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from noon until service time at 2 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.