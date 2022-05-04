Weather Forecast: May 5, 2022

After a beautiful blue sky filled Wednesday, Thursday looks like it could have a rain check. Grab your rain coat, umbrella and rain boots just in case.

Natchez is forecasted to have a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The rest of the day should be partly sunny with a high of 88 and a low of 67. Winds will be out of the south at 5-to-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms that evening. Chance of evening precipitation is 60 percent with rainfall amounts to possibly be a quarter and a half an inch.

The Mississippi River gauge is at 46.6 feet and continuing to fall. It is forecast to reach 45.7 Thursday and should continue to fall by .9 feet. Natchez’s flood stage is at 48 feet above gauge zero.

Sunrise is at 6:17 and sunset is at 7:48.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 8:49 a.m., Morning Major is at 3:21 a.m, Afternoon Minor is not available, Afternoon Major is at 3:46 p.m.