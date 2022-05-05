Duncan Park announces summer tournament, clinic schedule

NATCHEZ — It is almost summer time here in the Miss-Lou and that means there will be several days of competitive golf at Duncan Park. Two championships will be held this summer with two more set for the fall.

It also means there will be a youth golf clinic this summer. Natchez’s Norman Puckett Junior Golf Clinic opens signups Thursday and the form can be picked up at the Duncan Park Pro Shop.

It is $50 per child for four Mondays of golf instruction. There is a limit of 12 children per age group but if you need clubs or balls they will be provided. Age groups are 6 to 11 and they meet from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12 to 17. They meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Last year the clinic had guest instructor Khater Salomon teach kids how to golf using his turn2blue program. Duncan Park Golf Course Superintendent Greg Brooking said he isn’t sure who the instructor will be this year.

The Norman Puckett Junior Championship will be June 11-12, 2022 and the Natchez City Championship is set for July 30-31. The Natchez Ladies and Senior Championship is October 29-30, 2022 and The Natchez Open is scheduled for November 4-6, 2022.