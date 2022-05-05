Duncan Park announces summer tournament, clinic schedule

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

At left, Kelly McMorris mirrors Greg Brooking to model the turning of shoulders and hips in a golf swing. Brooking explained the importance of staying loose to help with McMorris’s swing Monday morning at the Norman Puckett Junior Golf Clinic. Signups for the junior clinic open today. (File Photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — It is almost summer time here in the Miss-Lou and that means there will be several days of competitive golf at Duncan Park. Two championships will be held this summer with two more set for the fall. 

It also means there will be a youth golf clinic this summer. Natchez’s Norman Puckett Junior Golf Clinic opens signups Thursday and the form can be picked up at the Duncan Park Pro Shop. 

It is $50 per child for four Mondays of golf instruction. There is a limit of 12 children per age group but if you need clubs or balls they will be provided. Age groups are 6 to 11 and they meet from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12 to 17. They meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon. 

Last year the clinic had guest instructor Khater Salomon teach kids how to golf using his turn2blue program. Duncan Park Golf Course Superintendent Greg Brooking said he isn’t sure who the instructor will be this year. 

The Norman Puckett Junior Championship will be June 11-12, 2022 and the Natchez City Championship is set for July 30-31. The Natchez Ladies and Senior Championship is October 29-30, 2022 and The Natchez Open is scheduled for November 4-6, 2022.

