May 25, 1973 – May 4, 2022

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Richard Latta Ratcliffe, 48, of Brandon, MS, who died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. in Stratton Chapel until time of the service.

Richard was born May 25, 1973, in Natchez, MS, the son of Latta and Beverly Ratcliffe.

Email newsletter signup

Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Thompson Carter and Leodas Harrell Carter, Charles Everette Ratcliffe and Betty Latta Ratcliffe; uncles, Jimmy Carter and Bill Austin and aunt, Tommye Sue Carter.

Survivors include his parents; his children, Logan Ratcliffe, Abigail Smith and Melissa Foster; his sister, Nicki Ratcliffe Barbour and her husband, Will; aunts, Rita Austin and Catherine Ratcliffe and uncles, Edward Carter and Everette Ratcliffe.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Batson Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com