Crime Reports: May 6, 2022
Published 9:00 am Friday, May 6, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Wednesday
Elijah Dedrick Carithers, 37, 420 Cherry Street, Natchez, on charge of possess, receive, acquire, or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. No bond set.
Email newsletter signup
Arrests — Tuesday
Montrell Rochod Conner, 33, 536 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. No bond set.
Arrests — Monday
James Anderson, 30, 341 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.
Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, 29 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Keshawn Maquez Wiley, 27, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Winchester Road.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Reports — Tuesday
Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Suicide/attempted suicide on Watts Avenue.
Theft on Miller Avenue.
Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Eastbrook Road.
False alarm on Lafayette Street.
Accident on Mississippi Avenue.
Accident on South Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Civil matter on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.
Traffic stop on Elizabeth Street.
Simple assault on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Three traffic stops on Sixth Street.
Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.
Traffic stop on Broadway Street.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reckless driving on East Franklin Street.
Attempted breaking and entering on Auburn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Welfare concern/check on Itasca Drive.
Harassment on Lewis Drive.
Unauthorized use on Catalpa Drive.
Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Grant Street.
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Marquette Avenue.
Accident on Rickman Street.
Traffic stop on Spring Street.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Minor Street.
Traffic stop at McDonald’s.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Tymond Deontate Dison, 20, McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a vehicle. Held without bond.
Devonta Devell Perry, 30, Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of child endangerment. Held without bond.
Deatrica L. Smith, 50, North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $1,000 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Matthew Louis Perry, 31, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II: methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.
Shonkeith Hendricks, 52, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.
Brian Damon Isaac, 29, Otis Redding Drive, Natchez, on charges of careless driving, failure to stop, and resisting arrest. Held on $1,500 bond.
Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 23, Hazlip Street, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Released on $50,000 bond.
Keshawn Maquez Wiley, 27, North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct/breach of peace. Held without bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Trespassing on Frederick Road.
Malicious mischief on Tasha Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Suspicious activity on Beau Pré Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.
Traffic stop on Newman Road.
Reports — Monday
Property damage on Upper Kingston Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Traffic stop on Springfield Road.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Lorenzo Jackson, 35, 515 Watson Alley, Ferriday, on charges of a bench warrant for failure to pay, P&P Violation.
David Clay Walker, 36, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on a P&P Violation.
Arrests — Monday
Robert Lee Gardner Jr., 37, 611 Laurel Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months jail suspended on payment of $260 court costs and $500 fine with two months judicial probation for misdemeanor theft.
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Luttrull Road
Medical call on Smith Lane
Drug law violation on Ralph’s Road
Medical call on 5th Street
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 65
Nuisance animals on Canal Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Concordia Drive
Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Earl Davis Road
Medical call on Walnut Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Abraham Road
Suspicious person on Louisiana 568
Suspicious person on US84
Theft on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Main Street
Reports — Monday
Monday
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Moose Lodge Road
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Unwanted person on Garden Drive
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Galloway Street
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Nuisance animals on US84
Theft on Carter Street
Medical call on 7th Street
Loose horses on Haley Road
Welfare check on Louisiana 65
Medical call on Sportsman Lane
Auto Accident on East Road
Medical call on Freeman Road
Medical call on Ralph’s Road