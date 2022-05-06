Crime Reports: May 6, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Elijah Dedrick Carithers, 37, 420 Cherry Street, Natchez, on charge of possess, receive, acquire, or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Montrell Rochod Conner, 33, 536 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

James Anderson, 30, 341 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, 29 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Keshawn Maquez Wiley, 27, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Winchester Road.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Tuesday

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Watts Avenue.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Eastbrook Road.

False alarm on Lafayette Street.

Accident on Mississippi Avenue.

Accident on South Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Elizabeth Street.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Sixth Street.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on East Franklin Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Itasca Drive.

Harassment on Lewis Drive.

Unauthorized use on Catalpa Drive.

Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Grant Street.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Marquette Avenue.

Accident on Rickman Street.

Traffic stop on Spring Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop at McDonald’s.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tymond Deontate Dison, 20, McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a vehicle. Held without bond.

Devonta Devell Perry, 30, Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of child endangerment. Held without bond.

Deatrica L. Smith, 50, North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Matthew Louis Perry, 31, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II: methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Shonkeith Hendricks, 52, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Brian Damon Isaac, 29, Otis Redding Drive, Natchez, on charges of careless driving, failure to stop, and resisting arrest. Held on $1,500 bond.

Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 23, Hazlip Street, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Released on $50,000 bond.

Keshawn Maquez Wiley, 27, North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct/breach of peace. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Trespassing on Frederick Road.

Malicious mischief on Tasha Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Beau Pré Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Newman Road.

Reports — Monday

Property damage on Upper Kingston Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Springfield Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Lorenzo Jackson, 35, 515 Watson Alley, Ferriday, on charges of a bench warrant for failure to pay, P&P Violation.

David Clay Walker, 36, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on a P&P Violation.

Arrests — Monday

Robert Lee Gardner Jr., 37, 611 Laurel Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months jail suspended on payment of $260 court costs and $500 fine with two months judicial probation for misdemeanor theft.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Luttrull Road

Medical call on Smith Lane

Drug law violation on Ralph’s Road

Medical call on 5th Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 65

Nuisance animals on Canal Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Concordia Drive

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Earl Davis Road

Medical call on Walnut Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Abraham Road

Suspicious person on Louisiana 568

Suspicious person on US84

Theft on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Main Street

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Unwanted person on Garden Drive

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Galloway Street

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on US84

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on 7th Street

Loose horses on Haley Road

Welfare check on Louisiana 65

Medical call on Sportsman Lane

Auto Accident on East Road

Medical call on Freeman Road

Medical call on Ralph’s Road