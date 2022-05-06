Lady Braves lead outdoor track championships in first day

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Alcorn State women’s track and field earned the gold and silver in the 10,000-meter on the first day of the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships. On the men’s side, freshman thrower Avaun Morgan broke his record in the hammer throw and the javelin throw as Tylah Magee did the same in the women’s hammer event.

Stellah Kiptui was one minute shy of the SWAC record with a time of 37:29.37 to finish first in the run. Daisy Enriquez completed the run after Kiptui to snag second place at 38:34.34.

Morgan PR’d in the hammer throw with a distance of 31.48m and in the javelin with 30.91m. For the women’s team, Magee PR’d with 29.20m in the hammer throw.

The Lady Braves are now in the lead with 18 points, with 10 points awarded to Kiptui for her gold and eight given to Enriquez for her silver medal.

