Vidalia caps off spring practice with game against East Feliciana

VIDALIA — The Vidalia Vikings are preparing for their spring game against East Feliciana on Saturday.

Head Coach Mike Norris said the spring is all about implementing culture and the team’s offensive and defensive schemes.

“I just want to see the effort on Saturday. The other stuff will come later,” Norris said.

The action begins at 6 p.m. at Dee Faircloth Stadium.

Norris said effort will be key to the team’s success.

“No matter what, there is only one thing you can control and it is effort. I tell them all the time, even if you don’t feel 100 percent, you can still give 100 percent effort. There is also a mental side of the game. We want to see who has caught on to the concepts from practice. We will try and get as many guys out there as we can. We can really teach when they see it on film.”

The Vikings have 50 players this year, including 13 freshmen and about 13 seniors.

“I’m excited for these seniors,” Norris said. “Spring ball has felt different from my last two seasons. We couldn’t have spring ball my first year and we barely got to do a fall practice. Even through all the cancellations, they show up. If this door is open we are practicing. They will still be here after practice ends. In about 20 minutes, I’ll have to tell them it’s time to go, I want to eat dinner. They don’t want to leave each other and that’s a good thing.”