Concordia Parish to hold public hearing about redistricting plans

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish Police Jury will have a public hearing tonight during their 6 p.m. regularly scheduled meeting about the parish’s redistricting plans.

The meeting will be held at the Police Jury’s meeting room at 4001 Carter St., Room 2, which is located upstairs at the Concordia Parish Courthouse.

The 2020 Census results show the population of Concordia Parish dropped from 20,822 to 18,687 in the past decade. Because of population shifts, the parish is required by law to adjust the voter districts.

Some in the community have previously approached the board about combining split districts, taking the number of jurors down from 9 to five.

Jury Secretary Sandi Burley said their current plan is to keep split districts with two jurors representing District 1, 3, 4 and 5 and move residents from one district to another in order to evenly spread the number of voters in each district.