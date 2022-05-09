Nov. 12, 1984 – May 02, 2022

Daniel Tyler Ball, 37, left his earthly life on May 2, 2022. He was born on Nov. 12, 1984.

Daniel attended Trinity Episcopal School in Natchez and Marvelwood School in Kent, Connecticut. He enjoyed participating in sports, especially winter sports; he loved to snowboard and ski. He was a friend to animals, especially dogs. He welcomed every opportunity to travel, and he had considerable skill as a photographer.

He will be remembered for his keen mind, his quick wit, his outgoing personality, and his loving spirit.

Daniel is survived by many who loved him: his parents, John and Eileen Ball; his brother, Luke Janette (Lynn); his sister, Michelle Skates (Jeremy); his nephew, Ryan Skates; his nieces, Ella Skates, Halle Grace Janette and Audrey Janette and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ted Tyler Ball and Lou McGehee Ball, and by his maternal grandparents, Dr. Allen Martin Read and Amelia “Nickie” Read Hicks.

The Rite of Christian Burial for Daniel will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Natchez City Cemetery. Father Jeffrey Butcher will preside. Laird’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A reception at the home of John and Eileen Ball will follow.

Pallbearers will be Luke Janette, David Read, George Read, Matt Read, Jeremy Skates, and Ryan Skates.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.