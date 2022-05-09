Juvenile stable after sustaining gunshot to throat

RIDGECREST — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile victim is in stable condition after receiving a gunshot wound to the throat on Wednesday in Ridgecrest.

Deputies later discovered that one of two firearms recovered at the scene had been reported stolen out of Vidalia.

On May 4, CPSO deputies responded to Sycamore subdivision on reports of a shooting.

Email newsletter signup

Upon their arrival, they saw a juvenile male inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the throat. He was transported to Trinity Medical Center where he received treatment before being airlifted to a trauma center.

As detectives processed the scene, two firearms were recovered, one of which had been reported stolen. The juvenile is in stable condition, according to a Monday news release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.