Van Dale McEntryre

Nov. 4, 1943 – May 7, 2022

VIDALIA – A Celebration of Life service for Van Dale McEntyre, 78, of Vidalia, LA will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Vidalia at 2 p.m. The service will be officiated by Bro. Whest Shirley and Bobby Mulvihill. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home-Vidalia.

Van Dale McEntyre was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Jonesville where he grew up and graduated from Block High School. He passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Vidalia. Van Dale was a family man, always giving a hug to those he knew. Five years ago, Mr. Van Dale had to start using a cane, this need then turned into a hobby. Everyone who came to visit would leave with a cane carved out of driftwood. He loved to cook for family and friends. People who knew him know that he had a love affair with food.

He is survived by his wife, Laverle Mills McEntyre; daughter, Sandra McEntyre Temple (Richard); daughter, Tammy McEntyre DeLaughter (Kenny) and son, Darian Keith. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com