Weather Forecast: May 10, 2022

Published 6:20 pm Monday, May 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat — Mother nature was coordinating a beautiful light show with the MIss-Lou Celebrates America concert at the Vidalia Amphitheatre in 2011.

Lets Taco about Tuesday’s weather. With summer temperatures on the way this week a cloudy morning should give a needed break from the blazing sun.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to start but skies will clear throughout the day. The high is 91 with a SSE wind around 5 mph and a low that evening is 66.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m. and sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Monday morning the Mississippi River Gauge was at 44.2 feet. Tuesday the river is forecast to rise to 44.4 and continue rising this week.

The moon was in its first quarter Monday and will be a full moon on May 16.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor 2:19 a.m., Morning Major 7:23 p.m., Afternoon Minor 1:33 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 7:45 p.m.

