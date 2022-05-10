Area athletes compete in state track meets

Athletes from Vidalia, Ferriday, AC and Cathedral competed at state track meets this weekend.

In Baton Rouge, Vidalia jumper Chris Brooks finished fifth in the high jump with a height of six feet. Viking sprinter Jalin Moody finished third in the 100m and 200m dash with a time of 11.06 and 22.50.

Ferriday girl’s sprinter Shekayla Miller finished first in the 200m with a time of 25.61 and fourth in the 100m with a time of 12.53. The Lady Trojans 4x100m team finished ninth with a time of 53.66.

In Jackson, Cathedrals discus throwers Liza Gregg threw 88 feet to finish fourth and Madison Burgess threw 76 feet and three inches to finish sixth. AC shot put throwers Kyron and Kamron Barnes finished third and fourth. Kyron threw 47 feet and 5.75 inches while Kamron threw 45 feet and 2.5 inches.

AC high jumper Demarco Blanton jumped 5 feet and 8 inches to finish seventh. In the triple jump, Adrian Walker took fourth with 41 feet and 1 inch for the Rebels.

Blanton finished second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.22 and Jordan Berry finished third in the 200m dash with a time of 23.55. AC hurdler Tommy Van Winkle finished sixth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 44.6.

Cathedral sprinter Aniyah Lane finished fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.42 and fifth in the 200m dash with a time of 27.76. Middle distance Green Wave runner Owen Bertelsen finished fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:12.30. His sister Lillie Bertelsen finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:28.64. Cathedral’s long distance runner Barrett Burgett finished fourth in the 3200m with a time of 11:09.75.

Relay wise, AC’s boys 4×100 team finished second with a time of 44.36 and the 4×200 team took first with a time of 1:31.88. Cathedral’s girls 4x400m team finished seventh with a time of 4:35.52 and the boys 4x800m team finished sixth with a time of 9:25.61. In the girls 4x800m, Cathedral’s team placed fifth with a time of 10:41.90.