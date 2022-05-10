Cole Receives All-SWAC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Lady Braves newcomer Tyesha Tcake Cole has had an outstanding first season with the Alcorn State softball team. Because of her effort during the 2022 season, the Philadelphia, Miss. native has been named to the Southwestern Athletic Conference All-Conference Second Team.

The redshirt sophomore played in 46 games with 46 starts to lead Alcorn with a .326 batting average overall and a .403 batting average against conference opponents. Cole has tallied 135 at-bats for 38 runs, 44 hits (four doubles, six triples, five home runs), and 21 ribbies. The infielder saw a .556 slugging percentage and a .389 on-base percentage.

2022 All-SWAC Softball Team and Individual Awards

Player of the Year

Kindall Deramus, Alabama State

Hitter of the Year

Biviana Figueroa, Prairie View A&M

Pitcher of the Year

Hannah Ortega, Bethune-Cookman

Newcomer of the Year

Biviana Figueroa, Prairie View A&M

Freshman of the Year

Hannah Ortega, Bethune-Cookman

Coach of the Year

Laura Watten, Bethune-Cookman

First Team

C – Biviana Figueroa, Prairie View A&M

1B – Samaria Jackson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2B – Lauryn Gross, Alabama A&M

SS – Destiny Cuevas, Florida A&M

3B – Jaylyn Davis, Prairie View A&M

OF – Kindall Deramus, Alabama State

OF – Tevanae Tate, Texas Southern

OF – Allyson Riches, Alabama A&M

P – Hannah Ortega, Bethune=Cookman

P – Jazmine Gendorf, Texas Southern

P – Halyne Gonzales, Bethune-Cookman

DP – Tamera McKnight, Texas Southern

Second Team

C – Destinee Dixon, Alabama State

1B – Mila Rodriguez, Texas Southern

2B – India Wells, Grambling State

SS – Briana Alston, Mississippi Valley State

3B – Tyesha Cole, Alcorn State

OF – Lauren Stewart, Jackson State

OF – Jazmine Dodd, Alabama State

OF – Jaylon Davis, Mississippi Valley State

P – Chris’Deona Beasley, Florida A&M

P – Bailey Greenlee, Alabama State

P – Daisy Page, Mississippi Valley State

DP – Carson Shelby, Mississippi Valley State