Ferriday man charged with 40 counts of child pornography

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY — A joint investigation with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has led to the recent arrest of a Ferriday man who has been charged with 40 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

According to a news release from CPSO, the department and Attorney General’s Office began their joint investigation on May 2 after receiving a cyber tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a suspect downloading material in Ferriday containing sexual abuse of children.

Deputies were able to identify Nicholas C. Powell, 22, of Doty Garden Circle in Ferriday as a suspect and executed a search warrant at his residence.

He was arrested without incident, the release states.

