Rebels worrying about the little things in spring football

NATCHEZ — Spring is in the air and so are the shrill of whistles and head coach David King instructing his team at Bobby Marks Stadium. Adams County Christian School plays Bay Springs and Hazlehurst at Co-Lin Community College Thursday in a spring game. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

This will be King’s 25th year as a high school football head coach.He had the Rebels take a knee after they ran sprints across the width of the football field and back. Carefully, he laid out the plan for Thursday. He expects them to listen and follow instructions now so he knows who will be able to do it in the big game.

This spring game, and the spring football practices, are a way of challenging the players. Coaches look for how the players will react to being organized, disciplined and coached. AC is worrying about the little things first.

Email newsletter signup

“You never know when your last year will be. I’m enjoying this a little bit more each year,” King said. “This is a good group of young men. They are practicing well and working hard. We want to get out of the spring game injury free. It is a way to reward these kids for practicing in the heat. Without the spring game it would be tough to motivate them.”

King said the coaches talk about the importance of little things because those are often the difference between a win or a loss. It starts with spring ball and if the kids buy into it then the season has a positive outlook. From now until August, the coaches are hoping to get the Rebels faster and stronger. He said the talent is there.

The spring game will have no special teams but it will be the first chance AC lines up against an opponent since their loss to Kirk Academy in the MAIS Semi-Finals. King said the loss was a tough one for the next class of seniors.

AC will take the field without graduating leaders Mike Anderson and Colin Cauthen. Additionally they will not have lineman anchors Kamron Barnes or Kyron Barnes who are headed to Southern Miss to play football.

It is too early to say who will step up into those leadership positions, King said. As a whole, the upcoming senior class is filled with leaders. He is excited for the group.

“We have several guys who played a lot of snaps last year. This whole senior group has stepped up and I’ve been pleased,” King said. “I knew they were good leaders and they are close knit. The loss to Kirk Academy was a tough one. They have been antsy to get over it.”