Court Case Conclusions: May 11, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 29-May 5:

Nakeria Virgil charged with conspiracy to commit crime. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Jerrica Jackson charged with embezzlement (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jordan Caston was charged with arson 4th degree. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Courtney Smith charged with simple assault on a policeman. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Donovan Deer charged with one count of child pornography. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Donovan Deer charged with 12 counts of child pornography. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Courtney Smith charged with simple assault on a policeman. Case bound over to a grand jury.

December Mullins charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

December Mullins charged with felony child abuse. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Wayne Thomas Smith charged with felony child abuse. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Wayne Thomas Smith charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, April 26:

Jessie Alexander pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Judge Johnson’s court. Sentenced to two years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two years suspended and credit for time served. Upon release the Defendant must be placed on probation for a period of two years, with the first six months to be formal reporting and the remaining 18 months to be informal non-reporting. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 to the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office on or before Monday, June 27, 2022 and must pay restitution in the amount of $70 on or before Friday, April 29, 2022.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 4:

None. (No court on that date)

Tuesday, May 3:

None. (No court on that date)