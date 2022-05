Funeral arrangements for Katherine “Kathy” Domangue, 65, of Monterey, LA will be held at Eva Church of God on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.comerfh.com.

