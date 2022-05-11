Funeral services for Samuel Jackson, 69, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. from Rosehill Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Eddie Schiele will officiate. Visitation will be Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Jackson, son of Clinton Jackson and Annie Mae Boyd was born Oct. 9, 1952, in Natchez, MS and died April 29, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. He was a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his companion, Ollie Hampton of Ferriday; one daughter, Chanita Johnson (Michael) of Lake Charles, LA; his siblings, John Franklin and Rita Franklin both of Vidalia, LA; Anthony Franklin of Ferriday; James Franklin of Jonesville, LA; Helen Baker (Darrell “Cartwright”) of Tyler, TX; Mable Martin of Lake Charles, LA; three grandchildren, Zeadrick Williams of Houston, TX; Caymen Ramey and Zeaondria Ramey both of Grambling, LA. Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Email newsletter signup

Preceding him in death are his parents and four siblings, Zan, Larry, Robert and Faye Franklin.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.