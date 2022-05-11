Sirens go off in Adams County, but it’s just a test

NATCHEZ — Adams County residents should not be alarmed if they heard emergency weather sirens going off in their neighborhood around 11 a.m. today.

The sounding of the sirens is part of a routine test to make sure they are working properly, according to Adams County Emergency Management officials.

The following message was delivered via the county’s CodeRed community alert system on Wednesday morning.

“(Message from Adams County Board of Supervisors, MS) Today Wednesday May 11th at 11am, we will test the CodeRed emergency weather alert system and outdoor warning sirens. Please let us know if the siren is working or not working in your area.”

Those who are not receiving CodeRed alerts can sign up at adamscountyms.net.