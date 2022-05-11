Tante M. Collins

Published 10:37 am Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Tante M. Collins, 78, of Ferriday, LA will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA with Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Frogmore under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tante Collins was born July 8, 1943, in Wildsville, LA, the daughter of Mannie and Viola Carter Collins and died May 7, 2022, at the Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

Miss Collins was retired from the Concordia Parish Health Unit as an administrator. Upon her retirement, she was employed as a substitute teacher for Concordia Parish School System. She received her education at the Sevier High School and Grambling State University.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bessie Bruin and Ramona Collins.

She is survived by her niece, Eva “Puddin” Bethley and her husband, Freddie Joe of Moreno Valley, CA; her nephew, Sherwin Collins of Natchez; other family members and a host of friends and classmates.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

More Obituaries

Patricia Eyrich Clark

Samuel Jackson

Katherine Domangue

Dorothy Marie Nelson Burnside

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you feel about the NASD school board's decision to close eventually Frazier and Robert Lewis Magnet Schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections