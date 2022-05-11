Funeral services for Tante M. Collins, 78, of Ferriday, LA will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA with Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Frogmore under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tante Collins was born July 8, 1943, in Wildsville, LA, the daughter of Mannie and Viola Carter Collins and died May 7, 2022, at the Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

Miss Collins was retired from the Concordia Parish Health Unit as an administrator. Upon her retirement, she was employed as a substitute teacher for Concordia Parish School System. She received her education at the Sevier High School and Grambling State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bessie Bruin and Ramona Collins.

She is survived by her niece, Eva “Puddin” Bethley and her husband, Freddie Joe of Moreno Valley, CA; her nephew, Sherwin Collins of Natchez; other family members and a host of friends and classmates.

