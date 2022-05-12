Nov. 15, 1991 – May 9, 2022

CLAYTON – Funeral services for Bryan Edward Fletcher, Jr., 30, of Clayton, LA, who passed May 9, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Sunnyside Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Sharp, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, LA under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Bryan Edward Fletcher, Jr. was born Nov. 15, 1991, in Natchez, MS, the son of Bryan Fletcher, Sr. and Tammy Parker Fletcher.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Parker, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Tammy Fletcher of Clayton, LA; his father, Bryan Fletcher, Sr. of Ridgecrest, LA; one son, Benjamin A. Fletcher of Vidalia, LA; two daughters, Zoe J. Eames of Vidalia, LA, Natalie Blaney of Natchez, MS; two sisters, Angel Nugent and her husband, Randall of Vidalia, LA, Mindy Fletcher and her husband, Darrell Cirilo; maternal grandparents, Wayne Trent and his wife Jewel, all of Clayton, LA; his step-grandmother, Wanda Parker of Wisner, LA; paternal grandparents, Billy Fletcher, Sr. and his wife, Louise Fletcher of Ridgecrest, LA; two aunts, Sherry Skipper of Clayton, LA, Terri Cannon of Ridgecrest, LA.; six uncles, Kenneth Parker of Clayton, LA, Corey Parker, Lucas Parker, Jonathan Moses, all of Wisner, LA, Bobby Fletcher, Billy Fletcher, Jr., both of Ridgecrest, LA; the mother of his children, Christina Eames of Vidalia, LA; the mother of his daughter, Kaitlyn Blaney of Natchez, MS; a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com