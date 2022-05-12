CARRYING THE TORCH: Law Enforcement celebrate annual Torch Run for 2022 Special Olympics

NATCHEZ — Sirens blared in Downtown Natchez Thursday morning while law enforcement officers and 2022 Special Olympics participants sprinted in a lap up Franklin Street from Broadway Street and down Main Street.

Law enforcement officers hosted a Torch Run for the 2022 Special Olympics Thursday morning. Dozens of Special Olympians joined officers as they chased Sgt. Ivori Campbell carrying the torch.

Nathan Gaude took off at a full sprint on Broadway Street and ended strongly with another final push to the finish line to the song “Getting Stronger” playing out of an Adams County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Above are images from Thursday’s festivities.