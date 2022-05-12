Meet the 2022 All-Metro Boys Soccer Team

ACCS

Louis Loy

A solid defender and a powerful leg, Louis Loy gave backbone to a young ACCS team this season. He scored a few goals from long free kicks and was an anchor for his team’s midfield. This season he played a Central Attacking Midfielder role and was key in setting up the Rebels leading goal scorers Alex Patterson and Samuel Merriett. His senior leadership and love for the game is unrivaled.

Email newsletter signup

Alex Patterson

With a strong nose for goal, Patterson had a phenomenal season turning in goal after goal. He had multiple hat-trick games and provided an offensive spark to the ACCS attack. A senior, he stepped up in the attacking third and scored clutch goals against Cathedral to send their home game to extra time. His speed and elusiveness proved a challenge for defenses this season.

Samuel Merriett

AC will have another strong attacking forward returning next year in Samuel Merriett. His striking partnership with Alex Patterson proved to be a challenge for opposing defenses. He scored a hat-trick against Oak Forest in one of his best performances of the season to earn a district win. Merriett will return next season as a senior and will be the striker to look to for scoring goals.

Cathedral

Grayson Guedon

Cathedral’s midfield could not be the same without Grayson Guedon. He played a key role in attacking movements for the Green Wave and was an offensive spark plug in transition. He formed a strong partnership with Jacob Moore up top and will return next season as a senior. Calm under pressure, he is a steady player for the young squad. He had the game winner against crosstown rival Adams County Christian School in an away game and scored a hattrick against them in the season finale.

Jacob Moore

There weren’t many games where Jacob Moore didn’t score a goal this season. Moore was excellent at finishing off attacks and put away numerous opportunities to help his team this season. Dennis Hogue referred to him as one of the “Fantastic Four,” of the Green Wave squad as he is crucial in their attack. When Cathedral went a man down against ACCS in an away game, he scored two goals to keep them in it.In a rivalry game with ACCS to end the season, he scored a hattrick.

Joseph Garrity

A vocal and emotional player, Garrity will be hard to replace. He was the Green Wave’s senior goalkeeper who transitioned to a midfield role partway through the season. At times, he gave the young squad structure in the midfield and at other times would drift up into the attacking third to create goal scoring opportunities. In his final game as a Green Wave, he made four assists to help them beat ACCS. Garrity gave it his all on the field this season.

Delta Charter

Payten Roberts

A senior, Payten stepped up as a strong goalkeeper for the Delta Charter squad. They were a young team who at times were short handed and had to play a few games down a couple men. Roberts kept his team in games from his presence in goal and fearless approach to goalkeeping when he was needed. He also played an attacking role and was a terror to defense again for his tenacity.

Kenneth Roberts

Delta Charter’s Kenneth Roberts is the younger brother of Payten and is in a lot of respects similar to him. A junior, Kenneth brings a little more finesse to the game for an inexperienced Delta Charter squad. In their final game of the season, he struck a free kick and placed it perfectly to get it past the keeper. He has a lot of promise for next season.

Layne King

A freshman, King scored his first goal this season in a match against River Oaks on a beautiful shot. His positive attitude and fun loving spirit on the soccer field stands out the most. Head Coach Jeremiah Rios said King is a hardworking player and very coachable. King has an eagerness to learn and will have a bright future with the Storm soccer team.

Natchez

Bert Hughes

A senior, Hughes brought experience to the Bulldogs lineup. He is best known for his accolades away from the playing field. In November 2021, Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson awarded him a key to the city for his volunteer efforts. Hughes brought the same duty of service to the field with his team.

Darrius Williams

Nicknamed “Squirrel”, Williams is a ball of energy that never stops running. During the course of a soccer game, his legs never stop running which makes him dangerous on counter attacks and his hustle gets him back onto defense. Williams scored two goals in a district game against Forest Hill. Even in games where the Bulldogs struggled to score there was always a chance of danger with Williams on the attack.

Omari “Javis” Johnson

He scored his first goal in the Bulldogs final game against Forest Hill as they won 5-1. Johnson should return to the field again for Natchez next season and create more goal scoring opportunities. His speed helped him set up some chances against Florence earlier in the season before breaking through in the final match.

Franklin County

Zachary Kent

The sophomore sweeper was selected as District 7’s most valuable player. He had one goal and six assists with 99 steals to lead the Bulldog’s to its 10th straight district title. His coach said he has a great feel for the game, is smart and physical and is very dedicated.

Jamari Tolliver

The Sophomore forward led the team with seven assists and scored nine goals. Two of those goals were game winners. A natural athlete, his speed is off the charts. This season he improved his finishing ability and created opportunities for his teammates. His coach said he plays with a lot of passion.

Nathan Griffin

The senior midfielder led the team in scoring with 13 goals, four of those game winners, and had four assists. He was selected as District 7’s most valuable midfielder. His coach said he was a great leader and played with a ton of heart. Throughout his career he played every position on the field.