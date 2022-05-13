Bulldogs weather the Waves in spring game

By Samuel Cooley

It did not take long for the parking lots at Natchez High School to fill up as the Natchez Bulldogs played an intense spring game against the Port Gibson Blue Waves. The Bulldogs won 20-8 over the Blue Waves, which should give players and fans hope for an exciting season this fall.

Soon after the first whistle was blown, it was clear it would be a defense heavy game. Interceptions and sacks were showcased every other play as the Bulldogs held firm against runs and passes alike. By the end of the first half, Port Gibson had yet to score a single point as the Bulldogs held onto an 8-0 lead.

While the first half was filled with steady endurance, the second half was where most of the excitement came. Natchez employed both the run and passing game as they danced past the opposing defense, bringing the total score up to 14-0 before handing the ball back.

Port Gibson was almost able to come back and close the gap but the Bulldogs were ready for them with an interception that was returned for another six points by Mike Williams. It wasn’t until near the end of the game, with less than a minute left on the scoreboard, that Port Gibson was finally able to score.

“Kids played hard,” Charles Cothern Jr., the defensive coordinator for Natchez High School, said after the game. “Kids came out and executed. Sky’s the limit. Our summer is going to dictate what we’re going to do in the fall. If the kids all buy into the system, we’re going to make the playoffs.”