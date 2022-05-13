Crime Reports: May 13, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Kyrah Danyelle Allen, 21, 425 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of accident: hit and run: vehicle unattended. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Rickeria Lanancia Dukes, 23, 58 East Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $250.00.

Arrests — Monday

Rasheaika Quatashareed Reed, 30, 250 Reservoir Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $200.00 on simple assault charge and $527.50 on contempt of court charge.

Arrests — Saturday, May 7

Georgia Chatman, 34, 507 LaSalle Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $250.00.

Arrests — Friday, May 6

Terrill McDuffie, 48, 7 Ann Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Bruce Anthony McDuffie, 97 Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $750.00.

Louis Spiller, 19, 380 West Wood Parkway, Austell, Ga., on charges of resisting or obstructing arrest and weapons – possession of stolen firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Helen Denise Pullins, 54, 611 Maple Drive, Natchez, on charge of resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, 28 Farr Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. No bond set.

Andres Angel Conde, 26, 2 Primrose Lane, Natchez, on charge of discharge of a firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, April 29

Valenia Brown, 25, 361 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Fire on Purnell Street.

False alarm on South Union Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Hughes Lane.

Traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Theft on South Meadow Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Maple Street.

911 Hangup on Louisiana Street.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Tyler Circle.

Traffic stop on East Oak Street.

Reports — Monday

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on North Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Brightwood Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Zoa Street.

Intelligence report on Lincoln Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Civil matter on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Ricky Cardell McGruder, 34, Wilkinson Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary, malicious mischief, child endangerment, and simple assault. Held without bond.

Clinton Latrell Seals Jr., 23, Mississippi State Highway 33 North, Gloster, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Bluegrass Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Gaylor Road.

Theft on Calamity Hill Circle.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Newman Road.

Accident on Mazique Lane.

Traffic stop at Roux 61.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Theft on Grove Acres Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Wisteria Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Azalea Gardens.

Two civil matters on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Charles M. Howell, 35, 731 Louisiana 3210, Gilbert, on outstanding warrants in Richland Parish.

Trayvon Thomas, 22, 131 Lyons Road, Vidalia, on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, sexual battery on two counts.

Nicholas Powell, 22, 287 Doty Gardens Circle, Ferriday, on charges of pornography involving juvenilles on 40 counts.

Arrests — Monday

Joseph A. Watson, 49, 227 Loomis Street, Clayton, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Tyrell Clark, 30, 114 Garden Drive, Ferriday, P&P hold violation.

Travis Whitaker 32, 123 Dalton Street, Hensley, Arkansas, on charges of improper lane usage and possession of schedule II drugs.

Damion L. Hollins, 29, 107 Taunton Alley, Ferriday, on charges of stalking and remaining after being forbidden.

Arrests — Sunday

Mary J. Shavers, 36, 905 Elevnth Street, Jonesville, on charges of Aggravated Battery on 152 counts, aggravated battery in the second degree on six counts and battery of a police officer.

Arrests — Saturday

Virginia Lane, 44, 210 McCoy Lane, Vidalia, on charges of aggravated battery, domestic violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Saturday

Keontae Cauley, 23, 163 Earl Davis Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for hearing on September 12, 2018 and a bench warrant for failure to pay for simple assault on a school teacher.

Contrell Milligan Jr, 21, 5510 Timber Creek, Houston, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II, possession of firearm with controlled substances, failure to signal and improper tint.

Lorenzo Dithion Jackson, 35, 210 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on probation for three days.

Pamela Jean Barrios, 62, 105 Doyle Road, Vidalia, on probation for seven days.

Jessica R. Goodman, 35, 341 Green Acres Road, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband and possession of contraband.

Alexia R. Johnston, 25, 1635 Azalea Street, Vidalia, on charges of forgery, conspiracy, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Dorrian R. Guillot, 44, 1635 Azalea Street, Vidalia, on charges of principal to forgery, conspiracy, principal to illegal possession of stolen things.

Reports — Tuesday

Arrest on Warrant on Louisiana 565

Suspicious person on Airport Road

Theft on Lincoln Avenue

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Ralph’s Road

Medical call on Warren Street

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane

Fire on Vidal Street

Theft on US84

Medical call on US84

Disturbance on East Cottondale Court

Drug law violation on US84

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Disturbance on National Guard Road

Miscellaneous call on Doty Gardens Circle

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 907

Unwanted person on Dianne Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Fire on Louisiana 65