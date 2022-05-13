Dorothy Marie Nelson Burnside

Nov. 10, 1951 – May 5, 2022

Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.”

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Dorothy “Dot” Marie Nelson Burnside, who transitioned from her earthly home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Minnesota will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greater Bethel Baptist Church with Min. Al J. Thompson III officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Daughters Temple Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Dorothy was born Nov. 10, 1951, in Natchez, the daughter of Camelia Davis Nelson and Herman L. Nelson, Sr. She was a graduate of Jackson State University and retired from Singer Mental Health Center. Dot was a member of the Community Garden Walk in Rockford, IL. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, cooking, professional shopping and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Genora Nelson Dorsey and Patricia Nelson; brothers, Tommie Nelson and Lee Nelson and son, Lendric D. Burnside.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories son, Anthony “Tony” Burnside; brothers, John Nelson, Henderson Nelson (Linda) and Herman Nelson, Jr. (Linda Fay); sisters, Canary Nelson Grantham (Napoleon) and Shirley Nelson Hunt (Clinton); grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.