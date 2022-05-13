March 14, 1937 – May 11, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Kenneth Wayne Moss, 85, whose earthly life came to an end at Merit Health Hospital, May 11, 2022, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dan Wynn and Rev. Dan Robertson, with music led by Rev. Dan Ratcliff. His life was one of remarkable service to others.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will precede the funeral at First Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

Mr. Moss was born March 14, 1937, in Choctaw County, Mississippi, to parents, Felix Samuel Moss and Gladys Hazel Sargent Moss.

He was a 1955 graduate of Ackerman High School and a 1960 graduate of Mississippi State University with a B.S. in Engineering and a commission of Second Lieutenant in the USAF. He also holds certification in Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.

He met his wife of almost 56 years, Catherine Proctor of West Point on a blind date in 1965 and they were married in 1966.

He accepted a job with Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company and spent 38 years in tire manufacturing at the facility in Natchez, which later became Fidelity Tire and then Titan. After retiring in 1998, he worked for Eastern National Bookstore in the Natchez Visitor Center. Other employment after retiring was teaching Spanish at Trinity Episcopal Day School, Natchez, and at Concordia Parish School System in Louisiana.

In his early years in Natchez, he was a scoutmaster in Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of Civitan Civic Club.

His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ led him to numerous avenues of service through First Baptist Church, Adams Baptist Association and Mississippi Baptist Convention Board. He was currently the Hispanic Sunday School teacher at First Baptist. He previously served as Deacon Chairman, Sunday School Director, Training Union Director, First Baptist Church Building Committee for construction of the D’Evereaux Drive location, Pastor Search Committee, and Chair of the Missions Committee. His involvement in the Missions Committee led him on multiple mission trips to Mexico, Honduras, and Bolivia, bringing him dear connections and friends, and a desire to learn Spanish. He also led two mission trips to China.

His other volunteer work was with the Natchez Adolescent Offenders Program and Deaconness Hospice. There are many other quiet ways he helped others that can’t be listed because he was always helping someone in need.

Survivors include his wife of almost 56 years, Catherine (Proctor) Moss and their three children, Julie Moss Morgan (Lee) of Madison, MS, Walter Sargent Moss, St. Louis, MO, and John Philip Moss, Nashville, TN. Grandchildren are Grant Edward Darling of Madison and Wyatt Emerson Moss and Mason Beckett Moss of Nashville.

Mr. Moss was the oldest of four children and he is survived by all three, Felicia Smith (Bud) of Decatur, MS, Joe Moss (Judy) of Clinton, MS and Coreen VanDevender (Bob) of Union, MS. He is also survived by a large number of nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial donations to Adams Baptist Association, 139 D’Evereaux Drive, Natchez or Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.