Lightning cancels Friday Mudbug Music Festival in Natchez

NATCHEZ — Mudbug Music Festival-goers were able to enjoy a couple of hours of carnival fun and music from Red and the Revelers before lighting put a damper on the festivities.

“It got to the point that every thirty minutes we’d get a call from the National Weather Service,” said SG Ashcraft, Marketing Guru for Ardenland. “Whenever there’s a strike of lighting, we have to hold off for 30 minutes before they can play again. Due to noise ordinances, we had to cancel if the show got pushed past 9:30 p.m. so it is canceled for today.”

Ardenland has not announced yet if refunds will be issued. They are still “working out the details,” and an official announcement will be made soon, she said.

Email newsletter signup

In the meantime, Red and the Revelers is continuing the party at Smoots.

Saturday’s lineup includes Cody Jinks, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Lucinda Williams, The Wild Feathers and YZ Ealey. Gates open at 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Natchez Saturday includes mostly sunny skies with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. That drops down to a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening before 1 a.m.