NEW ORLEANS – Luther Leslie Churchill, age 68, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was a 1972, graduate of Liddell High School. Mr. Churchill is a New Orleans native and former resident of Fayette and Brandon, MS. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street New Orleans, Louisiana, beginning 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup