Meet your 2022 All-Metro Girls Soccer Team

Delta Charter

Chloe Smith

A senior, Smith captained the Lady Storm team this year in the midfield. On the field, she set an example for her younger teammates. Delta Charter had 10 players who were seventh and eighth-graders. She had the ability to score goals when needed after recording five against Wossman.

Alexis Yates

The senior center back scored two goals this season. One of those goals came against Bolton and the other against Opelousas. She was a steady defender for the Lady Storm and her coach let her play one game as a striker.

Jaci McFarland

A sophomore, the central defensive midfielder Jaci McFarland doesn’t score a lot of goals but she is capable of changing the game. In the midfield, she reads the game well and knows what to do off of the ball. Her coach said she has a bright future.

ACCS

Maddie Campbell

AC’s leading goal scorer, Campbell had an engine that never seemed to quit. Whether it was chasing down loose balls in the attacking third and creating goals or dropping back to defend she was always there for her team. Campbell was a senior leader and played forward after spending much of her career as a defender.

Madi Cooley

The midfield would not be the same without senior Madi Cooley. She played a key role in the transition from defense to attack and controlled the game with her passing. Cooley scored the game-tying goal to force extra time with Brookhaven Academy this season. She worked hard over the offseason to make a difference for her team.

Brooklyn Timmons

A senior forward, Timmons had a nose for goal in crucial games this season. She scored two goals against Brookhaven Academy including the game-winner and scored the game-winner against Cathedral on the road. She added another goal over the cross-town rivals on senior night to help her team win.

Cathedral

Izzy Dupre

A senior forward, Dupre made the most of her scoring chances for Cathedral this season. She had two goals against district opponents Copiah Academy and ACCS. Her head coach said she was a team leader who put the team on her back this season. One of her qualities was making surging run after surging run in matches.

Gracie Foster

Cathedral needed a central midfielder this season and Foster stepped into the role after starting the season as a forward. She competed for every ball in the midfield and was tenacious in matches. Foster was the powerhouse of the Green Wave attack and defended well. She scored a goal against AC in their final match of the season.

Maddie Verruchi

A junior, Verruchi played well in an attacking midfielder role. Her pace created goal-scoring opportunities and she took advantage of them. Against Copiah Academy, she scored a hattrick to start the season on a strong note. Verucchi added a goal late against AC and should play a key role in the Green Wave’s attack next season.

Natchez

Carmen Butler

A senior, Butler’s presence on the Lady Bulldogs team will be missed next season. She was the strongest player on the team and was solid in the midfield. Head coach Josh West depended on her this season and has seen her continue to grow over the last few years.

Franklin County

Kayleigh Bolt

A senior midfielder, she started all 20 games for the Lady Dawgs scoring 14 goals, three of them game-winners and assisting nine goals. She was the District 7 most valuable midfielder and had 130 steals. She is a player who leads by example and dedicated herself to the program. Her talent and work ethic makes her a very talented player.

Ali Bolt

Senior defender Bolt had two goals and three assists in her final season to add to a career total of 10 goals and seven assists. She is the all-time leader in steals for the Lady Dawgs with 699, 189 of those came this season. A natural defender, she unselfishly dedicated herself to the sweeper position and cleaned up mistakes.

Karlee Wallace

The Lady Dawgs junior defender recorded two goals and two assists this season with 144 steals. She has a strong presence on the field and is very athletic. Her ability to play both ends of the pitch sets her apart. She is physical, has a strong leg and is very good in the air, head coach Jeff Long said.