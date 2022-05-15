Weather Forecast: May 16, 2022

Published 10:13 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 89 degrees and lows near 68 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are forecasted to be blowing northeast between five to 10 miles per hour and becoming lighter after midnight.

The Mississippi River level, last recorded at 45.96 feet, is forecasted to crest at 47 feet by 7 a.m. Friday, May 20.

